Allen Robinson has not requested a trade, according to his agent

Allen Robinson‘s agent, Brandon Parker, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that neither he nor the receiver have requested a trade.

Conflicting reports emerged earlier in the day about whether Robinson had asked the Bears to seek a deal to send him elsewhere.

But Parker also confirmed to Schefter that Robinson is “unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers.”

Robinson, 27, is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal with a base salary of $10.9 million.

His career statistics are close to those of Keenan Allen, who recently signed a four-year extension with the Chargers averaging more than $20 million per season. Allen has played one more season than Robinson has.

Robinson has scrubbed all mention of the Bears from his social media.

Robinson had five catches for 74 yards Sunday. He is coming off the second-best season of his career, with 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

He is only 27 and has never played with an All-Pro-type quarterback in four years with the Jaguars and now his third with the Bears. Thus, Robinson would draw interest on the trade market. It’s just a question of how much a team would be willing to give the Bears for him.