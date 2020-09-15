Baker Mayfield: Connection with Odell Beckham has to come naturally

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham both said this summer that they thought the chemistry between them would be better in their second season together, but Week One didn’t offer much evidence in support of that theory.

Mayfield targeted Beckham 10 times in the loss to the Ravens and Beckham ended the day with three catches for 22 yards. He did draw some penalties, but their missed connections were still a topic of conversation after the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com, that the team has to “get to the bottom” of why it isn’t working.

Stefanski said he doesn’t think Mayfield is forcing the ball to Beckham and Mayfield said on Tuesday that he’s basing his decisions about where to go with the ball on matchups.

“I think it has to come naturally. . . . I think we had some great 1-on-1 opportunities Sunday . . . just didn’t connect. We’re working on that. We’ll get it fixed,” Mayfield said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Beckham also spoke to reporters Tuesday and said of Mayfield that it’s “not feasible for me to think about what he may be going through” because he’s never played quarterback. He does think that “more game reps will be the way to go” to get on the same page and they’ll get them quickly with a game on tap against the Bengals Thursday.