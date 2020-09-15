Baker Mayfield: Connection with Odell Beckham has to come naturally

Posted by Josh Alper on September 15, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham both said this summer that they thought the chemistry between them would be better in their second season together, but Week One didn’t offer much evidence in support of that theory.

Mayfield targeted Beckham 10 times in the loss to the Ravens and Beckham ended the day with three catches for 22 yards. He did draw some penalties, but their missed connections were still a topic of conversation after the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com, that the team has to “get to the bottom” of why it isn’t working.

Stefanski said he doesn’t think Mayfield is forcing the ball to Beckham and Mayfield said on Tuesday that he’s basing his decisions about where to go with the ball on matchups.

“I think it has to come naturally. . . . I think we had some great 1-on-1 opportunities Sunday . . . just didn’t connect. We’re working on that. We’ll get it fixed,” Mayfield said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Beckham also spoke to reporters Tuesday and said of Mayfield that it’s “not feasible for me to think about what he may be going through” because he’s never played quarterback. He does think that “more game reps will be the way to go” to get on the same page and they’ll get them quickly with a game on tap against the Bengals Thursday.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Baker Mayfield: Connection with Odell Beckham has to come naturally

  1. theres nothing that will just come naturally. it is either the play calling, or one (or both) of them isnt performing well enough.

  3. “We’ll get it fixed.”

    Famous words – trite – from many former Browns players, coaches and front office personnel. Talk is cheap.

    Same ol’ Browns. I’m glad I committed to prioritizing “anything” over the Browns this year. I watched the last four minutes of the first half and didn’t blink at turning the TV off to play hopscotch with my kids in the wonderful weather outside.

  4. As a Browns fan I will just say, I find what you’re saying hard to believe….because I have been hearing it for 21 years.

  7. Baker Manziel when you say “Connection with Odell Beckham has to come naturally” do you mean year 3?

  8. “I think it has to come naturally. . . .” It’s been a season and still no rapport and that’s what he says. At this point Browns fans the saga for a franchise QB continues.

  9. The Bengals seem like the type of opponent who might kind of hand out some instant chemistry. If not, it may be yet another very long season in Cleveland.

  10. Uh, Baker…
    what Stefanski is referring to, when he says “get to the bottom” is not having OJB help you cover your stadium, I mean, home furniture.
    Maybe you can make a commercial where you throw the ball to him in your “backyard” while he visits your “home”. Boom, problem solved or as you say, “fixed”.

  12. The Browns have exactly one winning coach since they “moved back” to Cleveland in 1999. And they fired him after half a season.

  13. Well if the only issue is “he hasn’t played QB” put him in at QB and Baker at receiver for a day of practice. Walk a mile in his shoes.

  14. Baker Mayfield — over-rated, over-hyped QB.

    O’Dell Beckham — talented receiver who has not delivered up to the hype he has promoted for himself.

    Cleveland Browns — Still a bottom feeder because of their failure to put together a team which is a unit rather than individual pieces.

  15. It’s year two. Baker’s still talking about connecting with OBJ like it’s the second week of their first TC together.

  16. I bet Odell can’t wait to play somewhere else. People keep saying “Tank For Trevor” but the Browns may be playing their way into the Sweepstakes. Mayfield is headed for “Bust” conversation.

  17. People will never know how frustrating it is to root for the Brown. Looks like we’ll still be #1 for the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.