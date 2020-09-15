Bengals claim Austin Seibert off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns cut kicker Austin Seibert on Monday and they may be playing against him on Thursday night.

NFL Media reports that the Bengals are claiming Seibert off of waivers. The Bengals have the top waiver position in the league through the fourth week of the regular season.

The Bengals saw their chances of tying the Chargers at the end of regulation in Sunday’s loss go up in smoke when Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal. Bullock hurt his calf in the process and was listed as a limited practice participant on Monday’s injury report.

Seibert was dropped by the Browns after missing a field goal and an extra point in their loss to the Ravens. Cody Parkey will do the kicking duties for Cleveland.