Bengals put Xavier Su’a-Filo on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals finished out Sunday’s loss to the Chargers without right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo due to an ankle injury and word from head coach Zac Taylor was that he’d miss some more time as a result of the injury.

That was confirmed by the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Bengals announced that Su’a-Filo has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least three weeks before becoming eligible for a return to the active roster.

Billy Price replaced Su’a-Filo against the Chargers and should be in the lineup against the Browns on Thursday night.

The Bengals also officially announced that they’ve claimed kicker Austin Seibert off of waivers from Cleveland. They promoted defensive end Amani Bledsoe from the practice squad and waived cornerback Torry McTyer to round out the day’s moves.