Bengals sticking with Randy Bullock, despite adding a kicker

Getty Images

The Bengals claimed a kicker off waivers today, but they’re not making a change at kicker.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said they’re sticking with Randy Bullock.

“Randy’s our kicker,” Taylor said.

Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal which could have tied the game at the end of regulation, and came up with some degree of calf injury. He was listed as limited Monday, but they seem confident he’ll be ready for Thursday’s game against the Browns.

They claimed former Browns kicker Austin Siebert earlier, but that’s apparently just an insurance policy.