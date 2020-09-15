Bengals to be without guard Xavier Su’a-Filo for weeks

Getty Images

The Bengals are going into the first short week of the Joe Burrow era, with at least one new starter in front of the quarterback.

According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals will be without right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo for a few weeks, after he left the opener against the Chargers with an ankle injury.

“I anticipate Xavier being out a couple weeks,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He’s the only one we can go ahead and rule out for this game.”

They’ll likely replace him with former first-rounder Billy Price for Thursday’s game against the Browns.

They signed Su’a-Filo to a three-year deal this offseason, as they tried to bolster a shaky offensive line with a veteran (54 career starts).