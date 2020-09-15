Benny Snell glad to show what he can do in breakout performance

Getty Images

Steelers running back Benny Snell went into Monday night’s game thinking he was primarily going to contribute on special teams. But when James Conner went down, Snell went in — and made the most of his opportunity.

Snell finished the game with 19 carries for 113 yards, the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, and he said afterward he was glad to show what he can do as a primary ball carrier.

“Going into the games I don’t really have a mindset of how to call or what type of plays that I’ll get on offense,” Snell said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Most of my workload is on special teams so that is what I take my pride in, so whenever my time comes I know it’ll come. Opportunity presented itself tonight, and I was able to get more carries than usual.”

It’s unclear now how much time Conner will miss, but Snell has proven that he should have a role in the offense going forward.