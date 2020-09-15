Blake Cashman, Denzel Mims join Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell wasn’t the only Jets player to hit the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

The team confirmed the report that Bell was going on the list and also announced that linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Denzel Mims are on it. Cashman suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Mims has been dealing with hamstring trouble for some time.

Cashman started against Buffalo with Avery Williamson sidelined and C.J. Mosley opting out of the season. Harvey Langi joined Neville Hewitt in the lineup after Cashman departed.

In addition to the IR moves, the Jets announced that they have signed running back Kalen Ballage to the 53-man roster. Ballage was traded to the Jets in late August, but he never joined the team because he failed his physical. He returned to the Dolphins and was waived with an injury settlement just over a week ago.