Blake Jarwin, Leighton Vander Esch, Cam Erving hit Cowboys IR list

Getty Images

Injuries sustained in the season opener led the Cowboys to make a series of changes to their roster on Tuesday.

Tight end Blake Jarwin, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and offensive lineman Cam Erving have all been placed on injured reserve.

Jarwin tore his ACL against the Rams and will miss the rest of the season. Vander Esch is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after breaking his collarbone and Erving suffered a sprained MCL. He’ll have to miss at least three weeks before he’s eligible to return.

The Cowboys filled two of the roster spots by signing players off of other teams’ practice squads. Tackle Alex Light was plucked away from Arizona and linebacker Rashad Smith was with the Bears. Defensive backs Steven Parker and Rashard Robinson have also signed onto the Cowboys practice squad.