Broncos put Von Miller on injured reserve

The Broncos knew last week that linebacker Von Miller wouldn’t be playing on Monday night against the Titans, but they didn’t take him off their roster before the game.

That move came on Tuesday. The Broncos have placed Miller on injured reserve as a result of the ankle tendon injury that may end his season.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio left the door open for Miller’s return at some point late this season. He is eligible to return at any point after he has spent three weeks on the list.

Miller had surgery last Friday and will do his rehab work while the Broncos continue the regular season. Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed were the outside linebackers against the Titans with Miller out of the picture. The team could add more depth to the spot, but they haven’t filled Miller’s roster spot yet.