Chargers place Drue Tranquill on IR, promote Asmar Bilal

Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill‘s left ankle injury led to his leaving on a cart Sunday. It landed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Chargers announced the move.

They promoted linebacker Asmar Bilal in a corresponding move.

Bilal spent the offseason and training camp with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.

He appeared in 51 games and made 10 starts in four years for the Fighting Irish. Bilal finished his college career with 176 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries.