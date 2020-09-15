Colts bringing in kicker Matt Gay for practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts stuck with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship after a training camp competition, but they’re giving themselves an option now.

According to a tweet from his agent David Canter, the Colts have signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad.

He was in for a workout yesterday, and they must have liked what they saw.

The Buccaneers had Gay competing for their job this offseason, but brought in veteran Ryan Succop late, making his release inevitable. Gay hit 27-of-35 field goals for the Bucs last year.

Blankenship missed a field goal in the opener, bouncing it off an upright, but it’s probably too soon to think they’re cutting bait on him.