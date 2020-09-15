Derrick Henry picks up where he left off

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry was on a tear late last season and into the postseason, and he started this season with another productive performance.

Henry carried 31 times for 116 yards in Monday night’s win over the Broncos. He now has 1,458 rushing yards in his last 10 games.

This impressive run for Henry really began when the Titans replaced struggling quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill last season. In the 13 games Tannehill and Henry have started together, Henry has a whopping 1,686 rushing yards.

If Henry rushes for 419 yards in his next three games, he’d have more rushing yards over his first 16 games playing with Tannehill than Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984. Since he started playing with Tannehill, Henry has been hard to stop.