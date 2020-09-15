Drew Lock: Offense was promising, but we want to be elite

Getty Images

The Broncos were missing a couple of wide receivers during Monday night’s game against the Titans, but that didn’t stop quarterback Drew Lock from turning in a solid first half of work.

Lock was 14-of-17 for 142 yards and a touchdown to tight end Noah Fant over the first 30 minutes of the game. A Melvin Gordon fumble and a questionable play call at the goal line conspired to keep them from adding more points to the board before halftime.

The second half was not as successful as the Broncos picked up three yards in the third quarter and Lock closed the night by going 8-of-16 for 74 yards in a 16-14 loss. Lock said after the game that he feels confident and comfortable in the offense installed by coordinator Pat Shurmur this offseason while acknowledging there are “just a lot of little things that we could have done better.”

“I feel like it was promising,” Lock said, via the team’s website. “Made some plays, but we want to be an elite offense. Tonight, with some of the things that we did, including some of the things I did myself, it just wasn’t elite for us.”

Lock and company will try for a higher level of play against the Steelers in Week Two.