Eagles put Vinny Curry, Craig James on IR

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that defensive end Vinny Curry and cornerback Craig James were going to miss significant time as a result of injuries they suffered in Week One.

On Tuesday, we learned that both players are going to miss at least three weeks. The Eagles announced that Curry and James have both been placed on injured reserve.

Curry hurt his hamstring and the team also lost Brandon Graham to a concussion after starting the day without Derek Barnett, so there’s plenty of issues of defensive end. James has a thigh injury and his absence leaves the team short on outside cornerbacks.

The Eagles also announced that they have promoted guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad to fill one of the open spots.