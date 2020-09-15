Eagles sign Jamon Brown off Bears practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles opened a pair of roster spots on Tuesday by placing defensive end Vinny Curry and cornerback Craig James on injured reserve and filled one of them by promoting guard Sua Opeta to the active roster.

They’re filling the other one by signing another guard. The team announced that they have agreed to sign Jamon Brown off of the Bears’ practice squad.

Brown signed with the Bears in September after being cut by the Falcons in August. He started nine of the 10 games he played for Atlanta last season and has 39 other starts during his time with the Rams and Giants.

The Eagles’ offensive line depth has been thinned out with right tackle Lane Johnson missing time due to an ankle injury after Andre Dillard and Brandon Brooks were lost for the season. They’re starting Nate Herbig at right guard and Brown gives them an experienced option behind him.

The Eagles also announced that they’re protecting wide receiver Deontay Burnett, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, defensive end Joe Ostman, and cornerback Trevor Williams from being signed off their practice squad. Given the losses of Curry and James, McGill, Ostman and Williams could all be in the mix for the two roster spots reserved for players promoted from the practice squad.