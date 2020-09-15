Ed Orgeron: Most LSU players have had COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 15, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Although the NFL is testing players for COVID-19 every day and getting negative results for the overwhelming majority of players, the same cannot be said for college football.

Several college teams have had outbreaks, and today LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that most of his players have had the virus.

“Not all of our players but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron said, via ESPN. “I think that hopefully they won’t catch it again and hopefully they’re not out for games.”

Orgeron is hoping his team has reached herd immunity.

“Hopefully that once you catch you don’t get it again,” he said. “I’m not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught we do feel like they’ll be eligible games.”

Orgeron seems satisfied with the situation on his roster, but his comments will surely raise questions about whether it’s safe to have a college football season during a pandemic. Although healthy young people rarely die of COVID-19, there are concerns about the potential long-term health effects of the virus. Orgeron should not be blithe about the possibility that his players could face health problems down the road from a virus scientists are still trying to get a handle on.

13 responses to “Ed Orgeron: Most LSU players have had COVID-19

  1. He’s talking about it as if it’s the common cold. Not only could some die from it, but several will have life-long side-effects from it!

    It doesn’t sound like he’s giving too big a damn about containing it and following CDC guidelines!

    Why is the NCAA ALWAYS silent when it comes to the welfare of the athlete but draconian when it’s image or income is involved?!

  2. Wow, I wonder if he’s just guessing about this or if it’s based on positive tests.

    If so, that’s not good. There are potential long-term complications from catching this virus. The solution to keeping players safe should be modeled after what the NFL is doing…

    …not just let everyone catch it!

  3. And what about the rest of the community they’ve infected and those who’ve died? This is patently irresponsible!

  4. He should have said the “I’m not a doctor” part first and left it at that. Scientists, actual epidemiologists, don’t yet know what causes some who have been infected to be re-infected and others to become immune. They absolutely know forced herd immunity is a recipe for death. Parents sure as heck should not let football coaches and administrators experiment with their kids.

  5. Orgeron should not be blithe about the possibility that his players could face health problems down the road from a virus scientists are still trying to get a handle on.

    Though we don’t like to admit it, a good number of his players will face health problems (of varying severity) down the road just from playing football.

  6. So they’ve had the virus.

    Then they recovered.

    And they don’t have it any longer.

    Can somebody please explain just what exactly the “risk” here is?

  7. He makes $7 mil/year off these players…what does he care about the long-term health effects on some college kids passing through Baton Rouge for a few years?

  8. It’s an opinion that won’t go over well with football crowd but why are we even having college football in 2020? One thing if these were professionals getting paid but they’re not. I get people love their college football and it seems overly cautious but we’re dealing with a first in our lifetime type situation here. The risks seem to far outweigh the rewards unless the main reward you’re concerned with are financials as most schools probably are in not having to give back that sweet TV money for unplayed games.

  9. Yeah I’m sure the nfl has magically avoided this contagious virus while everybody else has not. Wow maybe we should all be playing tackle football to avoid the virus! The nfl is lying. Goodell is a proven liar and he is at it again.

    #fake season

  10. According to the CDC as of 9/2/20 there have only been 360 TOTAL deaths from ages 0-24. There have only been around 13,600 TOTAL deaths from ages 0-44. So from 0-44 makes up right at 8% of the total. 60% of the deaths have been 75 or older. Couple this with the other CDC admission that only 6% of the TOTAL deaths listed died from Covid-19 alone, while the other 94% had at least 2 or more OTHER serious pre-existing illnesses at the time of death. None of these LSU players were hospitalized apparently and obviously none of them have died. This whole thing is absolutely overblown at this point.

  12. It’s all about the money. Football is a major revenue source for some of these schools and states. Nobody can afford a cancelled season.

  13. The CDC estimated between 14 million and 34 million H1N1 cases from April 2009 to Oct 17, 2009. I don’t recall a shutdown of business and sport at that time. Of course, that was a different President so things were treated differently.

    Most people like myself are done with this political/financial virus. Stop pretending like anyone knows the long term risks because THEY DON’T! Shall we talk about the long term health risks to being fat?? It’s a long list………….

