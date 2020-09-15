Falcons clear a couple of roster spots

Getty Images

The Falcons made a pair of moves Tuesday, clearing a spot on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

The team announced they waived tackle Timon Parris, and released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.

Parris was claimed off waivers from Washington after cuts to the 53-man roster, but was inactive for the opener last week.

Hawkins was with the Falcons this offseason. He’s been knocking around since making the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2016, with stints with the Panthers, Chiefs, Eagles, and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.