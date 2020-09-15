Jerry Jones: Approach to anthem “very real, very genuine”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he expected his team would “show great sensitivity” during the playing of the national anthem in Week One and left the door open for players to take a knee during the song after previously saying he expected every player to stand.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe had vowed to take a knee and he followed through on that before Sunday night’s game against the Rams got underway. The rest of the players and coaches stood and Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he felt that approach struck the tone he was looking for from his team.

“I thought our players, I thought they gave it sensitivity. They showed respect to Poe’s decision there. I think they did show sensitivity to our fans as a team. . . . All in all, I thought our team was very real, very genuine in the way it approached it.”

There were no fans at SoFi Stadium, but there will be fans in Dallas able to express their own views on the approach when the Cowboys host the Falcons in Week Two.