Jets putting Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve

Jets coach Adam Gase acknowledged yesterday that running back Le'Veon Bell would miss some time with a hamstring injury.

Now we know it will be at least three weeks.

According to Kim Jones of NFL Network, the Jets are putting Bell on injured reserve.

Gase said he regretted leaving the veteran running back in the game after he injured his hamstring on a 30-yard reception. He tried to play through it initially.

Now the Jets will turn to elder running back Frank Gore and rookie Lamical Perine, though they’ll likely need to add to the backfield.