Joe Judge proud of Daniel Jones, despite two interceptions

Giants coach Joe Judge came out of Monday night’s opener pleased with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones completed 26 of 41 passes for 279 yards, with two touchdowns, two interceptions and three sacks. Judge said the interceptions were disappointing, especially one into the end zone to end a 19-play drive, but he liked what Jones did.

“He had two throws I know he wants back. Down at the goal line, that’s something we can’t have happen,” Judge said. “Look, I’ll talk to Daniel a little bit more about it, I’ll watch the tape and make sure we clean up everything involved. That’s definitely something you can’t have, 19-play drive and come away with no points, especially down there in the low red [zone]. That’s not acceptable, but I’m proud of the way he played aggressive, I’m proud of the way this team stuck together.”

Jones had flashes when he looked like he is developing into a good starting quarterback, but he also had some poor decisions, and the Giants will need to see more before they can be convinced that he’s their quarterback of the future.