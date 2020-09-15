Kevin Byard restructures deal to give Titans cap space

Getty Images

The Titans cleared some cap space before opening the 2020 season on Monday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that safety Kevin Byard restructured his deal with the team. Byard has an $8.6 million base salary this season and converted some of that into a bonus.

Pelissero reports that the move has created $6.12 million in cap space for the current season by pushing that money into the four remaining years on his deal. That money could be spent on help for the roster this year or the Titans can bank it to lessen the impact of any drop in the salary cap for the 2021 season.

Byard had nine tackles and a forced fumble in Monday’s 16-14 win over the Broncos.