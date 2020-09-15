Lane Johnson says he’s playing this week

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said he plans to play this week, after missing the opener as he recovers from an ankle procedure in August.

Johnson told longtime Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn on his “Gunn on One” podcast that he would be on the field Sunday against the Rams.

“I’m gonna be out there. So count on it,” Johnson said.

The Eagles could certainly use him, as they struggled all day against the Washington front. They started rookie Jack Driscoll in Johnson’s place, but he had to leave with an injury and they were down to third option Jordan Mailata.

Johnson said his ankle problems were the culmination of two years worth of issues.

“I think the last two years, this has all kind of been leading up to this,” Johnson said. “It hadn’t really been 100 percent. I took the hit in Jacksonville and then the hit last year against the Giants. Kind of been on one leg for some time. Once I get the strength back, I’m ready to be a different player.”

Johnson said he felt better entering training camp, but aggravated the problem in the team’s scrimmage, leading to the clean-up surgery.

The Eagles have been beset by problems up front, losing right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard to season-ending injuries, forcing them to abandon their plan to have Jason Peters play inside.