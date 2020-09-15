Lions putting Justin Coleman on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions will be without cornerback Justin Coleman for at least a few weeks.

According to multiple reports, the Lions will place Coleman on injured reserve. Coleman hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Bears. He was limited 19 snaps in the game and was credited with breaking up one pass.

Coleman will have to sit out three weeks before he’ll be eligible to return to the active roster.

Hamstring injuries are mounting at cornerback for Detroit. First-round pick Jeff Okudah did not play against Chicago because of one and Desmond Trufant joined Coleman in exiting the Week One loss. Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae played alongside Amani Oruwariye after the injuries.

The Lions are set to work out several defensive backs this week and the state of affairs at corner makes it likely at least one of them will be coming on board.