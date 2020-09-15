Mike Tomlin’s going to “leave the light on” for James Conner

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to put his bell cow out to pasture this week.

Though they lost right tackle Zach Banner to a torn ACL in last night’s win over the Giants, Tomlin was more positive about the conditions of running back James Conner and offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

“Still in the process of getting scans on Wiz and James Conner, but I think their forecast is a more favorable one, so we’ll leave the light on for those two,” Tomlin said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Conner went down with an ankle injury, and replacement Benny Snell ran 19 times for 113 yards.

Though Tomlin made it clear he planned for Conner to be his “primary ball toter,” Snell’s performance last night could make him reconsider.