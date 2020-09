Getty Images

The Patriots are adding an extra arm to the mix.

According to Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots are signing Jake Dolegala to their practice squad.

Dolegala spent 2019 with the Bengals, making the team as an undrafted rookie from Central Connecticut. He was waived as they cut to 53 this year.

The Patriots have Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham on their 53-man roster. Stidham was inactive last week.