Patriots signing Nick Folk to 53-player roster

Getty Images

The Patriots began the season-opening work week with two kickers on their practice squad and none on their 53-player roster. They called up veteran Nick Folk before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Folk now will remain on the active roster, and not go back to the practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Patriots re-signed Folk during training camp to compete with Justin Rohrwasser, a fifth-round choice. Folk missed a 45-yarder wide right against the Dolphins but converted all three extra points.

Folk’s signing to the active roster did not show up on the NFL transaction wire Tuesday.

The Patriots had two vacancies on their 53-player roster after placing Gunner Olszewski and Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve last week.