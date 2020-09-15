Peacock subscribers hit 15 million

Getty Images

If you don’t have Peacock, you’re definitely missing out.

Already, 15 million have subscribed to the NBC streaming service, which has TV shows, movies, news, and a sports talk channel on which there are now two PFT programs.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said at an investor conference on Tuesday that Peacock, which had 10 million users in late July, already has added another five million.

Those numbers inevitably will continue to rise, especially with The Office moving in January to Peacock, its new exclusive streaming home.

Also in January, Peacock will host an NFL wild-card playoff game. So, yes, it makes sense to get Peacock now, a free service with a couple of premium options that feature extra content and no advertising.

Both PFT Live and PFT PM are available for free, once again ensuring that you will indeed get your money’s worth.