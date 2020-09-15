PFT PM Week One rewatch: Cowboys-Rams

Getty Images

We’ve got a new show (sort of), and the new show needs new features. Here’s a new one, which we’ll do every Tuesday on PFT PM.

Charean Williams and I will pick a game to rewatch, we’ll rewatch it, and we’ll talk about it for 20 minutes or so.

This week, Charean picked the Sunday night game between the Cowboys and the Rams.

The video is attached. Who was the best player on the field? Who had a game to forget? What was the key play or sequence? Who, on second review, was better or worse than previously believed?

Check it out and let us know what you think. Next week, I get to pick the game.

PFT PM returns tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET. Ten hours before that, PFT Live gets rolling. Both shows debut exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service.