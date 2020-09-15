Phillip Lindsay dealing with toe injury

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay left Monday night’s loss to the Titans early with what the team called a foot injury, but head coach Vic Fangio was a bit more specific after the game.

Fangio said that it was a toe injury that forced Lindsay to the sideline. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lindsay has turf toe.

Schefter adds that the team hopes it is a minor injury for Lindsay, but further evaluation will take place this week.

Lindsay ran seven times for 24 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards before leaving on Monday. Melvin Gordon would be in line for more work if Lindsay can’t go against the Steelers in Week Two.