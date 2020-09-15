Rashaan Evans apologizes to teammates after ejection

Getty Images

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected for punching Broncos tight end Jake Butt on Monday night, and afterward he apologized to his teammates for not being there with them the rest of the game.

“I had the opportunity to apologize to the rest of the guys and basically say I was going to make up for it,” Evans said afterward, via Paul Kuharsky.

Evans and Butt were pushing and shoving after a play, but Evans threw a punch to Butt’s helmeted face, resulting in the ejection.

“It was just basically an overreaction after the play. A little bit after the whistle there was a little tussle. I wound up overreacting by hitting him,” Evans said.

Evans is an important part of the Titans’ defense, playing 86 percent of defensive snaps last season, but he was kicked out in the first quarter on Monday night.