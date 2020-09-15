Report: A.J. Bouye has a dislocated shoulder

Getty Images

Cornerback A.J. Bouye wasn’t able to finish his Broncos debut due to a shoulder injury and it looks like he’ll be missing some more time.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn’t offer an update on Bouye’s condition during a Tuesday press conference, but NFL Media reports that Bouye has been diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. He’s set for more tests to determine the extent of the damage and those results will help determine how long he’s out of action.

Bouye played 28 snaps in his first game since coming to the Broncos in a trade with the Jaguars. He broke up one pass during his time on the field.

Bryce Callahan was joined by rookies Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey at corner once Bouye went out.