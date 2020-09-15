Report: Allen Robinson asks Bears to trade him

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
The divide between the Bears and Allen Robinson has grown wider.

A report earlier this afternoon indicated the receiver had not asked for a trade despite being frustrated by the pace of extension talks. Now comes word from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune that Robinson has asked about a possible trade.

Robinson, 27, is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal with a base salary of $10.9 million.

The Bears typically complete extensions with their core players before the season opener of the final year of their contracts. That didn’t happen last week for Robinson, but General Manager Ryan Pace said last week that he would not put a deadline on getting a deal done.

Robinson’s teammates are campaigning for the Bears to sign Robinson long term, with running back Tarik Cohen starting the #ExtendAR hashtag on social media.

Robinson has scrubbed all mention of the Bears from his social media.

Robinson had five catches for 74 yards Sunday. He is coming off the second-best season of his career, with 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

His career statistics are close to those of Keenan Allen, who recently signed a four-year extension with the Chargers averaging more than $20 million per season. Allen has played one more season than Robinson has.

4 responses to “Report: Allen Robinson asks Bears to trade him

    Have a good year and leave.
    A team can’t pay everyone.
    I’m seeing A LOT of players having public temper tantrums if they don’t get their way.
    If the Bears aren’t a playoff team, then maybe it makes sense to trade him if they can get value for him.
    What if they can’t?
    What if all they can get is a 6th round pick, and they need a WR?

    Hes’ 27 and had better produce because unproductive 28 year old WRs with an attitude have a hard time getting paid.

    And lets be real, if you made $42 million off a 3 year contract you voluntarily signed you shouldn’t be mad.

  4. He’s not getting 20 mil per so he can forget about that. Just because another moron team does something stupid, doesn’t mean that is the market. And, as bad as Pace has been stripping Trubisky from
    a balance of support, if he dealt Robinson, the Bears are cooked.

    But, this is what happens in cap hell. Pace was irresponisble and you have a good core player in his prime, who is not being paid.

    But, 20 mil per, I am hoping a team isn’t scare off and I might take a high 2nd, which would essentially seal Chicago’s fate in 2020.

    Pace and Snead with LA are neck and neck as the 2 worst GMs in football.

