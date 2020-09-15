Report: Allen Robinson asks Bears to trade him

Getty Images

The divide between the Bears and Allen Robinson has grown wider.

A report earlier this afternoon indicated the receiver had not asked for a trade despite being frustrated by the pace of extension talks. Now comes word from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune that Robinson has asked about a possible trade.

Robinson, 27, is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal with a base salary of $10.9 million.

The Bears typically complete extensions with their core players before the season opener of the final year of their contracts. That didn’t happen last week for Robinson, but General Manager Ryan Pace said last week that he would not put a deadline on getting a deal done.

Robinson’s teammates are campaigning for the Bears to sign Robinson long term, with running back Tarik Cohen starting the #ExtendAR hashtag on social media.

Robinson has scrubbed all mention of the Bears from his social media.

Robinson had five catches for 74 yards Sunday. He is coming off the second-best season of his career, with 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

His career statistics are close to those of Keenan Allen, who recently signed a four-year extension with the Chargers averaging more than $20 million per season. Allen has played one more season than Robinson has.