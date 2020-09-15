Report: Allen Robinson frustrated over state of contract talks

Getty Images

Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said last week he wouldn’t put a deadline on contract talks with Allen Robinson‘s representation. Robinson wants an extension to happen sooner than later, though.

Robinson has removed references to the team from his social media, a “reflection of his frustration over the state of talks on a new contract,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Robinson, 27, has not asked for a trade, Pelissero adds.

Robinson is entering the final year of a three-year deal with a base salary of $10.9 million.

The Bears have a history of locking up their core players, but Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Cody Whitehair all signed extensions before the season opener of the final seasons of their contracts.

The receiver market has exploded this offseason with DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper all getting megadeals. That could prove a stumbling block for Robinson and the Bears if they don’t agree on “fair market value.”

Robinson’s teammates are campaigning for the Bears to sign Robinson long term, using the hashtag #ExtendAR.

Robinson had five catches for 74 yards Sunday. He is coming off the second-best season of his career, with 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.