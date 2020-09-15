Report: Saints expect Michael Thomas to miss several weeks

Getty Images

The Saints got some very bad news on the injury front with wide receiver Michael Thomas today.

Thomas has a high-ankle sprain that is worse than originally believed the team now expects him to miss several weeks, NFL Network reports.

After suffering the injury in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, Thomas thought he could play through it. But further medical checks apparently showed the injury is worse than Thomas believed.

Thomas has led the league in catches each of the last two seasons, and there’s no easy way to replace a player of his caliber. The Saints will have their hands full trying to get their offense up to speed without their star wide receiver.