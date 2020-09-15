Report: Trent Brown avoided serious calf injury

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski did not tear his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and the team has reportedly gotten more good news about another player who had to leave that game.

Right tackle Trent Brown hurt his calf three snaps into the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest a short time laters. Quick decisions like that often signal severe injuries, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case this time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown is not believed to be dealing with a serious injury that would require him to miss an extended period of time. It may not cause him to miss any more time, although practice reports in the coming days will provide more clarity on that front. With the Raiders hosting the Saints on Monday, the first report will come on Thursday.

Sam Young took over for Brown, but had to leave after picking up a groin injury. Denzelle Good closed out the game at right tackle.