Reports: Zach Banner tore ACL, Steelers sign Jerald Hawkins

The Steelers lost right tackle Zach Banner to a knee injury late in Monday nights win over the Giants and it appears he won’t be back with the team this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Banner tore his ACL. Based on how emotional Banner was after the injury, the diagnosis doesn’t come as a major surprise.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm the news on Tuesday, but did say Banner is out for the time being and the team has started moving to set up their roster for his absence. According to multiple reports, they have signed tackle Jerald Hawkins off of the Texans practice squad.

Hawkins was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Steelers and played in five games for them in 2017. He was traded to the Buccaneers last year and appeared in one game for Tampa.