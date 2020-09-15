Ron Rivera: Fourth-down call showed my team I believe in them

Getty Images

With Washington and Philadelphia tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Washington faced fourth-and-1 at Philadelphia’s 4-yard line. Many coaches would have kicked a field goal to take a fourth-quarter lead. Ron Rivera did not.

Instead, Rivera kept his offense on the field, they picked up the first down, and two plays later, they scored a touchdown on their way to a Week One win. Rivera said afterward that he made the call to show his players he believes in them.

“I did that to show the guys I really believe in them,” Rivera said, via the Washington Post. “My first couple years as a head coach [in Carolina], I made that mistake and not showing the team early enough that I believed in them, and it took a little bit longer. I want these guys to know that I believe in them.”

Rivera made a great call, and he did a great job getting his players ready for a game few expected them to win. Not many people believed in Rivera’s team heading into this season, but Rivera is changing things in Washington.