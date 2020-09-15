Sean McVay vows to “do a better job” keeping his mask on

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL on Sept. 1 ordered all sideline personnel, including coaches, to wear masks during games, with Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, explaining “it’s an appropriate risk-mitigation step.” Yet, a handful of coaches ignored the edict this weekend.

Most notably, Rams coach Sean McVay did not have a mask on during Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. In fact, McVay, with his mask around his neck, used his play sheet to cover his mouth while calling plays.

McVay said he heard from the league Monday.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, also sent a memo to all General Managers, head coaches and athletic trainers Monday warning of potential discipline for failure to follow the mask protocol.

“I figured that memo was directed at me,” McVay said Monday. “I’ve got to do a better job about that, so moving forward there will be a conscious effort to do that.”

McVay hasn’t decided whether he will use a mask or a face shield. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore the face shield during Thursday night’s game, though it fogged up in the humidity in Kansas City.

“I might even try one of the gaiters or whatever. I don’t know,” McVay said. “I just know I’ve been getting blasted all day about it, so I just love it. No, but you know, I will do better. I know I was definitely one of the main culprits of not following what the league wants, and I will definitely be aware of that and do better next week.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury also was a culprit of the mask rule in Week One, keeping it pulled down around his neck.

“I’m sure that I will be better about being aware to keep my mask up next week,” Kingsbury said Monday, via 98.7 FM.