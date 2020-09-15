Seattle Mariners home game postponed due to poor air quality

Getty Images

In five days, the Seahawks host the Patriots in Seattle. Tonight, the baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants was postponed, due to poor air quality from wildfires.

The teams will now play on Wednesday and Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Air Quality Index in Seattle currently reads 235. The NFL will consider alternatives when the number consistently exceeds 200.

The forecast calls for the AQI to remain in the 200 range through Thursday, but then to drop significantly. However, the forecast regarding AQI due to wildfires has been wildly unpredictable.

For Week One, poor AQI in Santa Clara jeopardized the 49ers’ home opener against the Cardinals. The air quality measured at a much lower number, however, in Northern California than the current measurements in Seattle.