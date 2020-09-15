Stephen Gostkowski “embarrassed” by Monday night’s performance

Getty Images

The Titans struggled to find consistency at kicker throughout the 2019 season and the 2020 season didn’t get off on the right foot on that front.

Stephen Gostkowski signed with the team early this month and made his debut for the team in Denver on Monday night. It was not a good one. Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point before coming through from 25 yards out in the final seconds to allow the Titans to escape with a 16-14 win over the Broncos.

Gostkowski called the chance to kick a game-winner an opportunity he didn’t deserve and said he “really put them in a tough spot” with his earlier misses.

“You don’t always get that lucky to get a chance to redeem yourself,” Gostkowski said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “But I’m just happy that the guys got to celebrate. I’m disappointed in myself and embarrassed and frustrated, but at the end of the day, we won, and luckily, guys are happy going home.”

Cody Parkey was the last kicker to miss four kicks in a win and the Bears stuck with him throughout the 2018 season. Parkey wound up missing a game-winning field goal attempt in the playoffs and we’ll see if Gostkowski is able to get that kind of run in Tennessee.