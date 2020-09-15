Texans place Kahale Warring on IR, promote Pharaoh Brown

Getty Images

The Texans placed tight end Kahale Warring on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, the team announced Tuesday.

They promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Warring, a 2019 third-round pick, is eligible to return after missing three games. He missed his entire rookie season with a concussion.

Brown, 26, has played 11 career games with seven starts for the Browns and Raiders. He was with the Browns in training camp, reporting with a shoulder injury that initially landed him on the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans also re-signed offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu to the practice squad. They protected three players — Greg Mancz, C.J. Prosise and Jonathan Owens — on their practice squad to keep another team from poaching them, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston had Dwayne Harris, Blake Countess, James Burgess and Ramik Wilson in for tryouts Tuesday.