Titans used unconventional punt formation in Week One

Getty Images

On Monday night, the Titans punted four times. For three of the punts, the Titans trotted out an unconventional formation.

Instead of having a gunner split wide on each side of the line of scrimmage, the Titans lined up, essentially, a “slot gunner.” The player lined up between the gunner split wide and the farthest lineman, standing almost as deep as the punter before the snap.

At the snap, the slot gunner began to sprint forward, unblocked at the line of scrimmage and able to run unimpeded down the field, crossing the line of scrimmage as the ball is kicked.

The tactic essentially gave the Titans three gunners, with one split wide on one side of the field, the other aligned tight to the linemen on the other side, and one in the slot, who has a running start as he crosses the line of scrimmage just as the ball is kicked.