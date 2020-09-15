Getty Images

Twelve quarterbacks have a passer rating of 100 or higher (minimum 10 attempts) through the first week. That ties for the second-most in history after Week One, according to the NFL.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson leads the league with a near-perfect rating of 152.1. He’s followed by Seattle’s Russell Wilson (143.1), Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew (142.3), Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (127.5), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (123.3), Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (118.6), Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (117.8), Las Vegas’ Derek Carr (107.5), Buffalo’s Josh Allen (104.6), Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky (104.2), San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo (103.0) and New England’s Cam Newton (100.7).

Of those 12 quarterbacks, Allen, Jackson, Mahomes and Minshew are 24 or younger. Carr, Garoppolo and Trubisky are 30 or younger. Rodgers and Roethlisberger are 35 or older.

Thirteen games on opening weekend were started by quarterbacks under the age of 26, the most in Week One since 1970.