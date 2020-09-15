Vrabel: Gostkowski has to make corrections, we have to be better around him

Getty Images

The Titans aren’t signing a new kicker after watching Stephen Gostkowski miss four kicks against the Broncos in Monday night’s season opener, but head coach Mike Vrabel is looking for some changes as they head into Week Two.

Vrabel said on Tuesday that those changes have to come from Gostkowski as well as the other players on the team.

“For a guy that’s a career 87 percent field goal kicker, I think a lot of those corrections are going to be on him. . . . But it’s also on us to make everything around him better,” Vrabel said, via Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean.

Vrabel showed faith in Gostkowski on Monday night by calling on him to make the game-winning field goal despite the four misses and Gostkowski rewarded that faith. The coming weeks will determine if Vrabel’s continued faith in his former teammate in New England will also pay off for him.