Ziggy Ansah leaves 49ers without signing

After a workout in San Francisco, Ziggy Ansah remains a free agent.

Ansah, the veteran defensive end who was a Pro Bowler in Detroit, worked out with the 49ers but could not agree to terms on a contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This was the second time Ansah visited the 49ers, having also met with them in August and left without signing a contract. It’s unclear if there’s any remaining interest or the two sides have decided to go their separate ways.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Ansah had a couple of very good years in Detroit, recording 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 sacks in 2017. But he has struggled with injuries and been ineffective when he did play the last couple of years. He’ll continue looking for a team interested in adding him to its roster.