49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon in concussion protocol

Getty Images

A week into the season, the 49ers are getting thin at the cornerback position.

San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a concussion and is currently in the league’s protocol, according to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

That’s particularly bad news for the 49ers because they were counting on Witherspoon to start in place of Richard Sherman, who is going on injured reserve with a calf strain.

The 49ers face the Jets on Sunday, where a struggling Jets Offense will try to take advantage of the 49ers’ bad injury luck.