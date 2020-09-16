A.J. Bouye likely headed to IR

Getty Images

Cornerback A.J. Bouye wasn’t able to get through his first game as a Bronco, and he’s going to miss the next few as well.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bouye underwent more tests yesterday, and they determined he didn’t need surgery for his dislocated shoulder.

He’ll be able to rehab his way through the problem, but they expect him to miss a few weeks.

If that’s the case, a stint on injured reserve is likely in his future. Since teams can bring players back after just three weeks, that gives him time to get well and allows them to fill the roster spot.