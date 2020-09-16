Allen Robinson: Heart, spirit never wavered on wanting to be here

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson spoke to reporters Wednesday and the lead topic was Robinson’s feelings about the team.

Tuesday brought a report that Robinson wants a trade to another team, although his agent Brandon Parker said later in the day that request had not happened. Parker did acknowledge that his client is “unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers.”

On Wednesday, Robinson said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times, that he’d met with head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace and that they are “in the clear” in terms of Robinson finishing the season in Chicago. He added that “my heart and spirit has never wavered” about wanting to be in Chicago for the long haul.

During his own press conference, Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, that he still thinks that the two sides can work out a new deal and that “our players all realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of guys.”

Robinson might dispute that point, but it appears the Bears will have some time to put some action behind Nagy’s words.