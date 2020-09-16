Bears add Cairo Santos to active roster, cut Eric Saubert

Getty Images

The Bears added kicker Cairo Santos to the active roster on a temporary basis for last week’s game against the Lions and Santos went back to the practice squad after helping them to a 27-23 victory.

Santos will be kicking for the Bears again this weekend and he’s set to stay on the roster a bit longer this time around. The Bears announced that Santos has been added to the active roster on Wednesday. Eddy Pineiro is on injured reserve through at least Week Three, so Santos should be around at least that long.

Santos hit two field goals and three extra points without missing a kick against the Lions.

Tight end Eric Saubert was cut to make room for Santos. Saubert was inactive in Week One and caught two passes for 21 yards in two games last season.